Industrial rock act Drøwnd releases all new video for ‘Stripped’ together with full album ‘(An)Aesthetic’

Out now is the all new album by the industrial rock artist Drøwnd called “(An)Aesthetic”. “(An)Aesthetic” is an album that has been a long while in the making, with most of it being written during the lockdown when the pandemic first hit. “(An)Aesthetic” is out on Armalyte Industries for purchase as both a physical CD jewel case and as a digital download.

“(An)Aesthetic” holds 14 tracks including the two singles “Filth” and the original, full-length version of “Sinner”.

Joe Crudgington explains the album: “The concept and ideas behind (An)Aesthetic are that of human excess, emotions, feelings of being trapped and to be unsure about the thoughts that you think – if they are normal, if you are normal and repressing them and punishing yourself for them in a vicious cycle. It’s definitely the heaviest stuff I’ve written so far and I’m really pleased with how it all sounds and of course how the artwork turned out. This is just the beginning and there are plenty more ideas in the pipeline.”

Also out today is the new video for the album track “Stripped”. The video (cut from two individual performances) is a body-based art performance by artists Kris Canavan and Bonnie Bakeneko that uses trauma as a language to communicate love, loss and longing.

You can check the video out below.