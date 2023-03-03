Null Device – The Emerald Age (Album – Distortion Productions)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This is the eighth official album by American trio Null Device. It’s their third album released on Distortion Productions.

Content: The sound universe of Null Device remains inspired by Electro-Pop. They achieved an interesting work which reminds me of bands like Beborn Beton and Mesh with bombastic arrangements on top. One of the (best) tracks sounds a bit different for being harder and into Techno-Body music.

+ + + : You rapidly hear this band is an experienced combo but the main strength is for sure the personal approach in sound. Even if passages remind me of aforementioned leading Electro-Pop formations, Null Device has something unpolished and ‘naughty-pop’ like on top. The work is diversified which is also an aspect you’ll find back in the male-female vocals. “Interrobang” is the most unique cut but the harder and darker Techno-Body style sounds irresistible.

– – – : I regret that the album only features 8 songs. The song “(Not) Sorry” sounds definitely mellifluous and isn’t the best exposure from “The Emerald Age”.

Conclusion: Definitely an Electro-Pop experience which sounds as an antithesis to all Depeche Mode clones. Nevertheless nothing groundbreaking but fully enjoyable.

Best songs: “Interrobang”, “Flags”, “Unsafe And Sound”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.nulldevice.com / www.facebook.com/NullDeviceMusic

Label: www.distortionprod.com / www.facebook.com/distortionproductions