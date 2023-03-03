Null Device – The Emerald Age (Album – Distortion Productions)
Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: This is the eighth official album by American trio Null Device. It’s their third album released on Distortion Productions.
Content: The sound universe of Null Device remains inspired by Electro-Pop. They achieved an interesting work which reminds me of bands like Beborn Beton and Mesh with bombastic arrangements on top. One of the (best) tracks sounds a bit different for being harder and into Techno-Body music.
Side-Line Magazine's relief fund for TurkeyYour donation will make a difference.
+ + + : You rapidly hear this band is an experienced combo but the main strength is for sure the personal approach in sound. Even if passages remind me of aforementioned leading Electro-Pop formations, Null Device has something unpolished and ‘naughty-pop’ like on top. The work is diversified which is also an aspect you’ll find back in the male-female vocals. “Interrobang” is the most unique cut but the harder and darker Techno-Body style sounds irresistible.
– – – : I regret that the album only features 8 songs. The song “(Not) Sorry” sounds definitely mellifluous and isn’t the best exposure from “The Emerald Age”.
Conclusion: Definitely an Electro-Pop experience which sounds as an antithesis to all Depeche Mode clones. Nevertheless nothing groundbreaking but fully enjoyable.
Best songs: “Interrobang”, “Flags”, “Unsafe And Sound”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.nulldevice.com / www.facebook.com/NullDeviceMusic
Label: www.distortionprod.com / www.facebook.com/distortionproductions
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.