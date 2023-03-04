Saline Grace – The Whispering Woods (Album – Deeper Waters Records)
Genre/Influences: Gothic, Folk-Rock, Dark-Wave.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: This is the fourth full-length album by German project Saline Grace. Set up and driven by Ricardo Hoffmann, this new work features a guest drummer while the previous album featured a guest singer.
Content: The main influences and global mood hanging over this work aren’t that different from previous works and yet not exactly the same. It’s a melancholic and graceful composition mixing guitar, piano, chimes and a few more instruments together with electronic arrangements. Most of the songs feature vocals but you’ll also notice a few instrumental cuts.
+ + + : Saline Grace deals with a familiar sound and yet there’s something very personal running through the composition. The songs are supported with a sweet and melancholic flavor. The last part of the work especially reveals great, refined songs like “The Train” and the instrumental “Healing Woods”. I like the guitar parts running through this album injecting this melancholic spirit.
– – – : I can’t say the debut tracks are hesitant but not that special. You have to be patient to hear the best cuts right at the end.
Conclusion: A melancholic, artistic and relaxing travel through the sound universe of Saline Grace.
Best songs: “The Train”, “Healing Woods”, “Cold War Child”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist & Label: www.salinegrace.de / www.facebook.com/salinegrace.dwr
