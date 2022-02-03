Notstandskomitee / THX 1971 – Elektrofusion (Album – Minimalkombinat)

Genre/Influences: Electro, Electro-Wave, Experimental.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: “Elektrofusion” is a split album between famous German artist Notstandskomitee (aka Malte Steiner) and the less familiar German project THX 1971 (driven by Thomas Meier-Goldau).

Content: Notstandskomitee doesn’t need any further introduction for lovers of Minimal/Experimental-Electro. Malte Steiner composed 5 tracks, which are immediately getting the listener into an intimate, minimal and robotic Electronic music universe. The last track is the darkest one and still features space-like sound treatments.

THX 1971 sounds also minimal, but definitely more ‘pop’ orientated. The 6 songs are bringing us back to 80s nostalgia and are driven by robotic vocals.

+ + + : I’m not that often fond of split albums, but this is one I highly recommend. It’s an opportunity to get back to Notstandskomitee, which according to me remains an essential artist in the history of Electronic music while it’s also a way to discover a new and talented artist THX. Nodstandskomitee didn’t take me by surprise, but it sounds good to hear new stuff from this artist. Both last tracks are brilliant for their sound treatments. THX 1971 sounds like a good surprise; melodic, minimal and danceable. This is great vintage electronic music.

– – – : I only wish to hear more music from THX 1971 and new stuff by Notstandskomitee.

Conclusion: Robotic Electronic music with attitude; original old-styled music by two talented artists.

Best songs: “Testgelände”, “Totmannschalter” + “Das System Gewinnt Immer”, “2021”.

Rate: 8½.

Artists: www.block4.com / www.facebook.com/Notstandskomitee-128400571965 / https://thx1971.hpage.com / www.facebook.com/thx1971

Label: www.facebook.com/groups/2208128859484635