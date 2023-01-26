Electronic duo Akustikkoppler (feat. members of Das Kombinat, Notstandskomitee, Geisterfahrer) launch 3rd album: ‘Alles Muß Raus’

“Alles Muß Raus” is the third album by Akustikkoppler, an ongoing collaboration between German artists, Matthias Schuster and Malte Steiner.

The album was completely produced on vintage and modern equipment and all tracks were produced between 2008 and 2012, and were remastered in 2021. The album is available digitally and as limited edition of 300 copies on 12” LP in translucent vinyl with gatefold cover.

Akustikkoppler was formed around 2004 but both members have a rich career behind them.

Matthias Schuster started in the 70s with his band Geisterfahrer which combined a punk rock setup with electronic instruments. In his studio he recorded and mixed most of the bands for the Hamburg label ZickZack at the beginning of the 80s. But later on in the nineties we also find him back as producer for the electro act Fortification 55 (“Heartleader”) for instance. He has been involved in other projects as well like Bal Paré and later on, Das Institut.

Malte Steiner from his side started with electronic music in 1983 in addition to his study of visual arts. First meant to be performed for the openings of his exhibitions, Malte started to distribute his music from 1987 on via his own label block 4 which released for instance the albums from his industrial projects Das Kombinat (with Andrea Pritschow) and Notstandskomitee on cassettes, later also on CD and vinyl.

Here’s the video for the track “Entrümpelung”.

You can order the release as download or on vinyl from Bandcamp.

