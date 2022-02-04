Modder – Modder (EP – Consouling Sounds / Lay Bare Recordings)

Genre/Influences: Doom-Metal, Cinematographic, Industrial.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Modder is a Belgian formation, which started as a duo and became a trio -featuring members of Barst. This work features four songs.

Content: Modder invites the listener to embark for an extremely dark trip, which is carried by Doom- and so-called Sludge-Metal influences. There’s an apocalyptic fusion between guitar play and drums. Bombastic and definitely Cinematographic for its instrumental edit, this album sounds like hell.

+ + + : This music is not only Metal-driven, but still has something obscure and tormented reminding Industrial pioneers. The tracks are moving crescendo accompanied by heavy, bombastic drums leading the listener into a state of approximate trance. I have a preference for the last tracks, which sounds a bit more diversified.

– – – : I’m sometimes missing a few vocals and/or experiments with vocals or spoken samplings; just a word or a shout would be cool.

Conclusion: Modder brings you sonic obscurity; a dark trip symbolizing the dark ages we’re going through.

Best songs: “When Your Bones Weren’t Meant To be”, “Wax Rituals”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/modder666

Labels: http://consouling.be / www.facebook.com/ConsoulingSounds / www.LayBareRecordings.com / www.facebook.com/laybarerecordings