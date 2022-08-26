Dark electro act nolongerhuman announces new releases and renews contract with COP International
The dark electro act nolongerhuman has renewed their contract with COP International and is announcing brand new releases. “Dead Inside” is the first full-length single and video from nolongerhuman’s upcoming fourth album “Marionette”. You can view the video below.
nolongerhuman has produced three full-length albums and has been featured on numerous remixes and compilations since they formed.
Here’s what Clint Robertson says about his contract renewal: “I feel incredibly honored to be working with Christian and everyone at COP International. We have built both a business relationship and a great friendship over the years. It’s so exciting to work with a label that shares the same passion for the genre that I have, and that has values and a forward-thinking vision so closely aligned with my own. The best is truly yet to come.”
COP International head Christian Petke adds: “It is always a privilege to support an artist for a long stretch of their career and we truly appreciate that the band has chosen to continue working with COP. Beautiful is not a word usually associated with harsh electro but nolongerhuman injects soul and beauty into a genre that is usually just defined by volume and attack factor. The new music is outstanding and we look forward to nolongerhuman’s new releases.”
For now, do check already the video for the “Dead Inside” single.
