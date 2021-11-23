Nitzer Ebb frontman hospitalized – no shows are cancelled

Prior to the Nitzer Ebb concert at Respectable Street in West Palm Beach, the band’s frontman Douglas McCarthy suffered complications from a pre-existing, non Covid related medical condition. He was admitted to hospital and is now stable and undergoing continued treatment and observation so the band’s management informs.

Despite the hospitalization of Douglas McCarthy, the tour will continue with Bon Harris stepping in to perform lead vocals. This is a temporary lineup, yet a special one for those who will be at the concerned shows, and this until Douglas is healthy and strong enough to return to the stage.

The band is currently on tour including the original band members David Gooday and Simon Granger.