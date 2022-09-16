Julian Beeston (ex-member of Nitzer Ebb, Cubanate) launches ‘Dicks Incorporated’ single by rock industrial Featured project
Out now is “Dicks Incorporated”, the new single from Featured, the alternative rock industrial project…
Out now is “Dicks Incorporated”, the new single from Featured, the alternative rock industrial project from Julian Beeston (Nitzer Ebb, Cubanate).
English born Julian Beeston is best known for his time in Nitzer Ebb (1989–1992) and Cubanate (1993-2016). He has spent time as a remixing engineer working on artists such as Bob Marley and Billy Idol and more recently has worked as a composer and producer, making music for TV commercials for companies such as Mitsubishi and Ford. Next to this he has also produced trailers for Universal, Miramax and 20th Century Fox.
“Dicks Incorporated” has Steve White (PIG, KMFDM) on guitar and Dean Garcia (Curve, SPC-ECO) on bass and features Chelsea Dawn on vocals.
Taken from the forthcoming album, “All Mouth and No Trousers” which has vocal appearances from Lucia Cifarelli (KMFDM), Rose Garcia (SPC-ECO) and Mari Kattman (Helix) amongst others, “Dicks Incorporated” is a tongue in cheek poke at modern society and has remixes by MESH, Marc Heal and Cyanotic.
Here’s the video for the single.
