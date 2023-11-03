Ministry releases new track and video for ‘Just Stop Oil’

(Photo by Derick Smith)Al Jourgensen’s latest single against the system, “Just Stop Oil”, handles the themes of what he says “corporate greed. sharky politicians. climate out-of-control and questionable government interests.” The brand-new Ministry track – from their upcoming 16th studio album “Hopiumforthemasses” – is shared today alongside a video “that begs for action for the benefit of our collective future.”

“Hopiumforthemasses” will be out March 1, 2024 on Nuclear Blast Records. The album will be available in three vinyl variants, a CD jewelcase and digital/streaming platforms. The vinyl variants include: green with yellow splatter (in stores everywhere); blue with pink splatter (nuclear blast exclusive); red with white splatter (band/tour exclusive).

Below is the video for “Just Stop Oil”.

“Just Stop Oil” follows the release of earlier single “Goddamn White Trash”.

Ministry will play the new songs live on a Spring 2024 tour, kicking off February 27, supported by Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly.

February 2024

27 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

29 Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre

March 2024

1 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

2 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

3 Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

5 Calgary, AB – Palace Theatre

6 Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall

8 Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

9 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

10 Madison, WI – The Sylvee

12 Columbus, OH – Kemba Live

13 Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theater

14 Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

16 Toronto, ON – History

17 Montreal, QC – MTelus

18 Boston, MA – Roadrunner

19 New York, NY – Terminal 5

20 Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Casino

22 Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee

23 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

24 Tampa, FL – Jannus Landing

26 Birmingham, AL – Avondale

27 Biloxi, MS – Hard Rock Casino Biloxi***

29 Houston, TX – House of Blues

30 Dallas, TX – The Factory

31 Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater

April 2024

2 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

4 Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

5 Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

***Front Line Assembly is not appearing