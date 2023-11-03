Kill Shelter announces special 5th anniversary reissue of ‘Damage’ and video

Ahead of the forthcoming limited edition 5th anniversary release of “Damage”, Kill Shelterhas launched an official video for “In Decay [ V ] ” featuring Antipole and Delphine Coma. The new version is taken from the “Damage [ V ] ” CD which features new versions and remastered tracks.

The original debut CD release was launched in November 2018. Released again on Unknown Pleasures Records, “Damage [ V ] ” features vocal contributions and collaborations from a host of global underground artists including; Hante. (FR), Buzz Kull (AUS), Delphine Coma (US), Antipole (NOR), undertheskin (PL), Killjoi (US), The Shyness of Strangers (CA), Iamtheshadow (PT), Ultrviolence (CA), New Haunts (UK) and Bragolin (NL).

“Damage [ V ] ” is slated for release on 1st December 2023 with pre-orders starting on 27th October 2023.

<a href="https://killshelter.bandcamp.com/album/damage-v">Damage [ V ] by Kill Shelter</a>

Below is the official video for “In Decay [ V ] ” featuring Antipole and Delphine Coma.

Kill Shelter is UK based alternative artist and producer Pete Burns. His work blends elements of darkwave and contemporary electronica with processed guitars.

His debut album “Damage” (2018) was originally released by Unknown Pleasures Records. This was followed up by the 2021 release, “A Haunted Place” with Antipole. His 2022 release “Asylum” is currently available via Metropolis Records and Manic Depression Records. In 2023 Kill Shelter released “The Sex Tape Sessions” EP and VHS with Death Loves Veronica on Cold Transmission.

Following a series of remixes including She Past Away’s “Soluk” for their tenth anniversary release “X” on Metropolis and Fabrika Records, The Wake’s “Emily Closer” and “Spectre (Love is Dead)” by Christian Death on Cleopatra Records amongst many others, Kill Shelter is currently working on new material.