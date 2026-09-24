September 24, 2026

Gossip Collar releases gothic post-punk album ‘Eaten of Worms’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 24, 2026

Boston gothic post-punk band Gossip Collar released the album ‘Eaten of Worms’ on 4 September via Bat-Cave Productions, its third full-length.

Gossip Collar band photo for "Eaten of Worms" album
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Boston gothic post-punk and deathrock band Gossip Collar has released “Eaten of Worms”, its third full-length album, on September 4, 2026 through Bat-Cave Productions. The ten-track record is available on CD and LP through the label, with a digital edition on Bandcamp.

‘Eaten of Worms’ tracklist and credits

Eaten of Worms was recorded and mixed by Marc Valois at Dead Moon Audio in Somerville, Massachusetts, and mastered by Jeff Lipton at Peerless Mastering in Boston. The album’s ten tracks are:

  1. Disguise My Heart
  2. Scavengers
  3. Big Top Comes Crashing Down
  4. Haerisis
  5. Dead Thing
  6. Why Me?
  7. Peaceful In Daylight
  8. Spelling Misery
  9. Unsafe State
  10. Merchants Of The Wave

The record pairs electronic textures with serrated guitar work, running through recurring images of water, predatory animals and religious dread across its ten songs. CD and LP copies can be ordered directly through Bat-Cave Productions, with a download code included.

About Gossip Collar

Gossip Collar formed in Boston in the dark basement scene at the tail end of the pandemic, bringing together members previously involved with The Showcase Showdown, Spitzz and Secret Hearts. The band’s lineup is Victoria on vocals and guitar, Tom on guitar, Mark on bass and Megan on drums. Gossip Collar released a self-titled debut album on April 7, 2023, followed by spinning silk for parasites on October 31, 2024. Eaten of Worms, out September 4, 2026 via Bat-Cave Productions, is the band’s third album.

Gossip Collar has performed alongside The March Violets, Pink Turns Blue, Rendez-Vous, Haunt Me, House of Harm, Fotocrime and Sympathy Flowers. Eaten of Worms extends that catalogue with the band’s most recent studio work to date.

Follow Gossip Collar:BandcampInstagram

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