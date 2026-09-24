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IAMX, the solo project of Chris Corner, is running a silent auction of two stage-used items from the 2026 “Recollections” tour: a bass guitar played on stage by touring bassist Gözde Düzer and a rhinestone-covered mask worn by Corner during live shows. Both auctions close on 27 September 2026 at midnight CEST, while the tour is mid-way through a run of Scandinavian dates.

The bass guitar was played on stage by Gözde Düzer, who tours as IAMX’s bassist and also records as Aux Animaux. It is signed by both Düzer and Corner and comes in a hand-stencilled hard case made for the tour. The second item is a handmade mask Corner wore onstage throughout the “Recollections” shows, covered in rhinestones with black fur ears and gold detailing. Both listings are running through the band’s official shop and close at midnight CEST on 27 September 2026.

IAMX tour dates for 2026 and 2027

23 September 2026 – Oslo, Norway – John Dee

24 September 2026 – Malmö, Sweden – Plan B

25 September 2026 – Helsinki, Finland – On The Rocks, with Aux Animaux

13 November 2026 – Santiago, Chile – Santiago Gothic Treffen

14 November 2026 – São Paulo, Brazil – Madame Club

24-25 July 2027 – Cologne, Germany – Amphi Festival

31 July – 1 August 2027 – Thale, Germany – Unter dem Himmel

About IAMX

IAMX is the solo project of British musician Chris Corner, who co-founded the trip-hop group Sneaker Pimps in Hartlepool in 1994. After a fourth Sneaker Pimps album went unreleased, Corner kept the songs, moved to London and released them as the debut album “Kiss + Swallow” in 2004. Later albums include “The Alternative” (2006), “Kingdom of Welcome Addiction” (2009), “Volatile Times” (2011), “The Unified Field” (2013), “Metanoia” (2015), “Unfall” (2017), “Alive In New Light” (2018), the acoustic rework album “Echo Echo” (2020) and “Machinate” (2021), followed by “Fault Lines¹” (2023) and “Fault Lines²” (2024).

IAMX opened 2026 with the single “Artificial Innocence” ahead of a European tour, and Corner discussed his songwriting approach in a Side-Line interview in May. Gözde Düzer, who tours with the band on bass and theremin and records on her own as Aux Animaux from Stockholm, spoke to Side-Line in March about joining the IAMX live band and touring with Chris Corner. The “Recollections” tour has since carried the band through Scandinavia this week, with dates in Chile and Brazil to follow in November and festival shows at Amphi Festival and Unter dem Himmel booked for the summer of 2027. This week’s silent auction of stage props from the tour runs alongside that live schedule.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com