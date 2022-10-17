New The Human League vinyl boxset to be released: ‘The Virgin Years’
A new vinyl boxset of The Human League is to be released. Called “The Virgin…
A new vinyl boxset of The Human League is to be released. Called “The Virgin Years” it encompasses 1981 to 1990, and includes all the songs you know, including “Don’t You Want Me”, “(Keep Feeling) Fascination”, “Mirror Man”, “The Things That Dreams Are Made Of”, “Human”, “The Lebanon” and “Heart Like a Wheel”. The boxset will be released November 11, 2022 via UMe.
Between 1981 and 1990, The Human League released four studio albums and one extended EP on Virgin Records. Those albums and that extended play have been collected in a special limited edition colored vinyl box set. In addition, the remix album “Love And Dancing”, initially released in 1982, was recently reissued on white vinyl for Record Store Day.
Since 1978, The Human League have released nine studio albums, four EPs, over 30 singles and several hit compilation albums.
