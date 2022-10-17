Darkwave artist Peter Jennings Disciples lands new EP, ‘Bad News’
Peter Jennings Disciples return with a sophomore EP, “Bad News”. Peter Jennings Disciples – the…
Peter Jennings Disciples return with a sophomore EP, “Bad News”. Peter Jennings Disciples – the music project of Darius McCaskey – is based on Rockford, Illinois (USA).
On “Bad News” the project explores dreams and nightmares, forgiveness and damnation. Musically you can expect a mix of dark electronic and industrial rock. There are two guest musicians on the EP, on “Wild Girl” we find Toney Vecchio on lead and additional rhythm guitars and on “Not Enough Bridge” the highland bagpipes are played by The Ghost Piper (Ivan Churkin).
“Bad News” is available now in a limited cassette edition and on all major streaming/digital download platforms.
And here is the full EP to check out on Bandcamp.
