Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

“The Gray” is the second album by Italian producer Stefano Santi. Four years after his debut album, “JXDY”, the artist draws inspiration from themes such as love, loss, and collapse. He has also enlisted guest vocalists including Meldamor, Castelli, Contre Soirée, and Filmmaker.

“The Gray” features a diverse range of influences—sometimes further accentuated by the guest vocalists—yet the album maintains a strong sense of cohesion. The opening track is brilliant, sounding like Shoegaze with subtle Dark-Wave undertones. These two influences remain prominent and, to my ears, constitute the album’s most compelling elements. However, you will also discover touches of Dream-Pop and even a more Dance-oriented track featuring Meldamor. The vocals are produced in a distinctive way, hovering in the background like a mist settling over the songs while still making their mark. Musically, I find the guitar work superb, particularly on the tracks leaning towards Shoegaze. Synth arrangements are also incorporated, at times heightening the atmosphere while adding a fresh dimension to the overall sound. The final track is an instrumental that feels like an outro, but one of exceptional quality. It stands out as a highlight in terms of atmosphere and provides a powerful conclusion to an album filled with gems.

“The Gray” is a fantastic record that sounds like a distinctive fusion of several closely related genres. Definitely worth checking out! (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Hxlding Time”:

<a href="https://never430.bandcamp.com/track/hxlding-time" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Hxlding Time by Never</a>

About Never

Never is the solo project of Italian producer Stefano Santi, based in Milan. The project debuted with the album “JXDY” on 18 March 2022 (catalog VEYL033) on the Veyl label, recorded as instinct-led material that was not originally planned as a full-length. Santi’s first outside collaboration was a remix of Years Of Denial‘s “City Lights”, a step that carried into his second album, “The Gray”, released via Veyl on 26 June 2026 (catalog VEYL048) and built around guest contributions including Arizona duo Meldamor.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com