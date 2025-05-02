Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

British-Danish synthpop/dark wave act Perpacity has released a new three-track single “Lille Flamme” via Danish label Town And Towers Records. The single follows their earlier 2025 release “The Void”, and is the third single from their upcoming album “Poverty Of The Flesh”.

All three tracks on “Lille Flamme” are performed in Danish. The title track explores themes of sibling connection and shared memory. The two accompanying B-sides include “Sjælekamp”, which reflects on emotional struggle, and “Bedrager”, a portrayal of toxic influence.

Downloads and streaming is available on all major platforms and on the band’s Bandcamp page.

About Perpacity

Perpacity is a British-Danish electronic duo consisting of Ian Harling (UK) and Martin Nyrup (Denmark), active since the early 2010s. The duo’s first album “The Sinner Inclination” was released in 2015 via Global Dance Records and compiled earlier work. Their second album “Arise” followed in 2016.

The 2018 album “The Order Of Now” marked a stylistic development and was reissued in 2024 by Town And Towers Records. In 2020, Perpacity released “Conflagration” via ScentAir Records. A remastered edition is scheduled for 2025 through Town And Towers Records. Their 2023 self-released album “Discordia” was re-released via their new label in 2024.

Since signing with Town And Towers Records in 2024, Perpacity have released the singles “Racing With Flamingos”, “The Void”, and now “Lille Flamme”, their first release sung entirely in Danish. Their forthcoming full-length album “Poverty Of The Flesh” is scheduled for release in 2025.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)