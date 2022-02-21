Neuroklast – Beyond The Blackwall (Album – Pro Noize / Dark Dimensions)

February 21, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Industrial-Trance, Techno-Body Music. Format: Digital. Background/Info: Neuroklast is a new German project set…

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Industrial-Trance, Techno-Body Music.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Neuroklast is a new German project set up by Kay S. (previously involved in Chainreactor) and Markus H. (previously involved in Readjust and Fractal Age). Their debut full length was released in December 2021.

Content: Neuroklast brings different, but related music influences together. It’s a solid sonic cocktail mixing Industrial-, Techno-Body- and Trance music together. The songs are dark and whipping up featuring robotic/pitched vocal samples. The songs are carried by heavy electronic blasts, driven by aggressive sequences and featuring melodic passages. A few tracks are also featured (sampled?) guitar riffs.

+ + + : Neuroklast isn’t innovating, but will appeal for lovers of Chainreactor, early Combichrist, Noisuf-X and related bands. The debut part of the album sounds powerful and ultra-danceable, but still reveals great songwriting. The last part is also fascinating for its empowered Trance influence and harsh sequences. We can’t speak about true vocal parts, but I like the robotic- fragmented- and pitched samplings -at least it all sounds like samplings.

– – – : Neuroklast doesn’t bring anything new and sounds a bit like a melting pot between different more famous projects, but it doesn’t take away it’s an interesting piece of music. It’s a pity the album isn’t available in physical format.

Conclusion: Pro Noize is the right and only home for Neuroklast revealing a true Electro osmosis between Industrial, EBM, Trance and Dark-Techno.

Best songs: “No Future”, “Corporations (Intro)”, “Chrome Monk”, “Beyond The Blackwall”, “Totentanz Pt 2”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/Neuroklast

Label: www.darkdimensions.dewww.facebook.com/pages/Dark-Dimensions-Label-Group/486014725206


