Netherworld – Vanishing Lands (Album – Glacial Movements)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Glacial Movements owner Alessandro Tedeschi strikes back with a new album of his own sonic brainchild, Netherworld. This album has been introduced as ‘a cry of desperation, it is the realization that we are one step away from the abyss’. It’s considered as being the most complex and dramatic work created to date by Netherworld.

Content: The opening part of the work sounds dark like the winter nights in the great north which served as a source of inspiration for the opus. Crystallene sound treatments are emerging at the top of dark sound waves while you next will notice overwhelming sound waves. In the background mysterious, angelic, female chants are resonating. Quite progressively the work becomes more wafting but holding on to a dark atmosphere.

+ + + : “Vanishing Lands” seems to be a pessimistic album for a dystopian world which is slowly becoming reality. Netherworld sends us a wake-up call by a dark sonic creation uplifted by heavy sound treatments and a strong visual appeal. I like both debut tracks for their overwhelming effect. The production also reveals great stereo effects. The last part is a bit different and more relaxing although a kind of ominous sphere remains.

– – – : I can’t say there’s a contracts between debut- and final part of the work but the best cuts are definitely right at the beginning.

Conclusion: Netherworld brings a new opus which indeed might be considered as one of the darkest of the artist mixing Dark-Ambient and Cinematic genres together.

Best songs: “Last Sunset”, “Thwaites”, “The Beauty Of Places Where There Is Nothing To See”.

Rate: 8.

