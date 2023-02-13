Bvdub & Netherworld – Equilibrium (Album – Glacial Movements Records)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematic, Experimental.

Background/Info: “Equilibrium” is a conceptual work between two mates. American Brock Van Wey (Bvdub) and Italian Alessandro Tedeschi (Netherworld and Glacial Movement Records owner) joined hands together. The title refers to the so-called ‘equilibrium of a glacier’ which is ‘the point at which its mass of snow and ice that comprises its mass is forever in balance – neither advancing, nor receding.’

Content: The work features 4 tracks sounding in the spirit of the label’s approach. An Ambient exploration of sound which sometimes moves into Experimental passages. Wafting atmospheres leading the listener into an abyssal sensation. The tracks have been achieved with delicate arrangements and have been progressively built up with all tracks moving in between 18 and 20 minutes.

+ + + : This album has a visual strength which is matching with the concept; at least that’s what I experienced. I like the evasive feeling of the work accentuated by refined, piano-like, arrangements. But there’s also a noticeable and darker touch created by buzzing sound waves and low, vibrating, tones. The best track is the debut cut.

– – – : Even if the tracks have been progressively built up they sometimes sound a bit too extended.

Conclusion: “Equilibrium” resulted from a true sound osmosis between two artists which in a way stands for their friendship.

Best songs: “No Trees For Miles”, “Darkness From The Sun”.

Rate: 7½.

