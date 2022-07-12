Teleskop – One (EP – Progress Productions)

July 12, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Teleskop is a new signing on Progress Productions featuring…

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Teleskop is a new signing on Progress Productions featuring ‘old’ servants from the Electro scene. This Swedish duo is driven by Jarmo Ollila and Jouni Ollila who both were involved with Mr Jones Machine. Jarmo Ollila was also the singer in Daily Planet. Jouni Ollila was involved with numerous projects but Pouppée Fabrik, for sure remains the most famous one. He was also involved with MZ.412 and Burg.  “One” is the duo’s debut featuring four songs.

Content: Teleskop holds on to the Electro-Pop influence of Mr Jones Machine although the sound is different. It’s a styled and elaborated Electro-Pop format carried by solid choruses. The music is danceable while mixing melancholia with ‘happy’ pop.

+ + + : I appreciate an EP format with 4 different songs instead of a title track with an endless list of remixes. The opening cut is a great and artistic piece of music but I’ve a preference for the last cut “True” which sounds more danceable and accomplished with cool sound treatments. The least I can say is that Teleskop doesn’t sound like a stereo-typical Electro-Pop formation.

– – – : Cool songs and enjoyable music but no absolute hit featured at this debut work.

Conclusion: “One” is an honest debut delivered by two experienced artists from the Swedish electro scene. Let’s keep an eye on this band.

Best songs: “True”, “Violent Dawn”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/TeleskopBand

Label: www.progress-productions.com / www.facebook.com/progresspro


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

‘Click Interview’ with Oberer Totpunkt: “I´M Not The Biggest Fan Of Complete Computer Generated Electro-Music”

July 10, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
Watch video of a-ha's newest single 'I'm In'

Watch video of a-ha’s newest single ‘I’m In’

July 8, 2022 bernard
Exclusive album premiere debut by post-punk/darkwave duo Grieving Sea

Exclusive album premiere debut by post-punk/darkwave duo Grieving Sea

July 8, 2022 bernard
Synthpop duo Emarosa hits back with 2-track single 'Attention'

Synthpop duo Emarosa hits back with 2-track single ‘Attention’

July 7, 2022 bernard
Australian post-punk act Alien Skin releases brand new 2-track single 'Saviour (Version 2022)'

Australian post-punk act Alien Skin releases brand new 2-track single ‘Saviour (Version 2022)’

July 7, 2022 bernard