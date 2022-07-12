Teleskop – One (EP – Progress Productions)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Teleskop is a new signing on Progress Productions featuring ‘old’ servants from the Electro scene. This Swedish duo is driven by Jarmo Ollila and Jouni Ollila who both were involved with Mr Jones Machine. Jarmo Ollila was also the singer in Daily Planet. Jouni Ollila was involved with numerous projects but Pouppée Fabrik, for sure remains the most famous one. He was also involved with MZ.412 and Burg. “One” is the duo’s debut featuring four songs.

Content: Teleskop holds on to the Electro-Pop influence of Mr Jones Machine although the sound is different. It’s a styled and elaborated Electro-Pop format carried by solid choruses. The music is danceable while mixing melancholia with ‘happy’ pop.

+ + + : I appreciate an EP format with 4 different songs instead of a title track with an endless list of remixes. The opening cut is a great and artistic piece of music but I’ve a preference for the last cut “True” which sounds more danceable and accomplished with cool sound treatments. The least I can say is that Teleskop doesn’t sound like a stereo-typical Electro-Pop formation.

– – – : Cool songs and enjoyable music but no absolute hit featured at this debut work.

Conclusion: “One” is an honest debut delivered by two experienced artists from the Swedish electro scene. Let’s keep an eye on this band.

Best songs: “True”, “Violent Dawn”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/TeleskopBand

Label: www.progress-productions.com / www.facebook.com/progresspro