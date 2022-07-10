2methyl – The Breach (Album – 2methyl)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Nicolas Druoton strikes back with a new work of his 2methyl project. After having experimented with different music genres -often related to IDM, and having worked with different labels, the new album announces a new direction while it has been self-released.

Content: 2methyl reinvented its sound and approach exploring the wider fields of dark-Ambient music. Noises like thunder, low sound resonations, piano-like play, Industrial loops and freaky sound atmospheres are hanging over this work.

+ + + : 2methyl reveals a totally different side of its creation. This is an album driven by Dark-Ambient vives and feeling like announcing a new direction for the French artist. The tracks are extremely dark like creating the illusion to escape from the depths of the earth. The writing excels in multiple sound details revealing an impressive sonic welfare which must be the legacy of previous IDM productions. The piano playing creates an extra touch of desolation on top of this poignant composition.

– – – : I can’t say there’s an absolute climax among the tracklist.

Conclusion: 2methyl feels comfortable dealing with multiple music genres and this Dark-Ambient production opens already new sonic horizons. I would like to encourage the artist to move on this path.

Best songs: “Isostatic Pressing”, “Cold Collisions”, “Emerald Smoke”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: http://2methyl.net / www.facebook.com/2methylbulbe1ol