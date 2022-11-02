Female fronted industrial club act Neikka RPM return with 'Scorpion in the Hourglass' album in early December and goes for a much harder sound

Female fronted industrial club act Neikka RPM returns with ‘Scorpion in the Hourglass’ album in early December and goes for a much harder sound
The New York based female fronted industrial club act Neikka RPM returns with an all new album, “Scorpion In The Hourglass”, to be released in early December. The album sounds much harder than their previous material as you will notice below.
The album will hold 12 tracks which mixes industrial and club sounds and will be available as download and on CD (which you can pre-order now from Alfa Matrix). Notice that the CD will hold a few extra tracks as a bonus which will not be available on the download version. The bonus tracks on the Cd consist of the previously released digital-only 5-track EP “Battle Scars” including remixes by Xotox, Cut_Off Sky and M.O.D..
You can already listen to two tracks right now, “Battle Scars” and “No Flow”. As said in the intro, these tracks sound much much harder than their earlier work.
