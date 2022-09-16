Mount Shrine – All Roads Lead Home (Album – Cryo Chamber)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Experimental, Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Brazilian musician Cesar Alexandre passed away in 2021. He released several works on Cryo Chamber. “All Roads Lead Home” is a posthumous production revealing his very last work.

Content: This is probably the most diversified work of the artist. The work takes off with an overwhelming Ambient-Noise piece while next comes a relaxing, abyssal, and more Experimental piece with field recordings. The sphere supporting the production sometimes perfectly stands for its title.

+ + + : This album has something sad as it’s probably the last production by Mount Shrine, but also the best work I’ve heard by this musician. It’s an eclectic piece of music, but also revealing impressive, overwhelming, sound treatments. The opening piece is a master cut, but I also have to mention the last track for its impressive apocalyptic sensation. It’s also worth listening to “Forest Fire” where you really get the impression of being in the forest while surrounded by crispy noises illustrating the fire.

– – – : Mount Shrine is a project that never stopped to improve different aspects of the production. It’s such a terrible loss we’ll not hear any further new works.

Conclusion: This is without any doubt the Mount Shrine-work I would recommend to Cinematic and dark-Ambient lovers.

Best songs: “Foliage Floor”, “All Roads Lead Home”, “Forest Fire”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/mtshrine

Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/CryoChamber