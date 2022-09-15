Huminoida – Haunted Autumn (EP – Out Of Range)

Genre/Influences: Body-Pop.

Format: Digital, Vinyl + CDR.

Background/Info: Finish Huminoida, a project driven by ex-Neuroactive member Kimmo Karjalainen, strikes back with a new EP. This is a new chapter in the ‘seasons-series’ which was preceded by “Mystic Summer” (2013) and “Intoxicating Spring” (2014). Huminoida of course released other EP’s and two albums. We get three new songs and three remixes from earlier cuts. The vinyl format is strictly limited to 50 copies and also features a CDR.

Content: Karjalainen remains faithful to his familiar sound formula. It sounds as the perfect offspring between solid, EBM-driven, bass lines and polished, Pop-injected, choruses. The production of the vocals remains half whispering-like injecting a warm and sensual touch to the work. Among the remixes you’ll get one by Neuroactive and another one by NYX plus an EP-version of “Ghosts On Photos” -a track that originally appeared on the last album “The Grey Area” (2018).

+ + + : The debut song “The Lights Are Going Out” is a true sonic jewel and pure Body-Pop music with a clear connection to Neuroactive. The Neuroactive-remix of “Just By Wishing” is another masterpiece. The song is outstandingly composed and driven by a carrying and catchy chorus. Humanoida deals with irresistible vintage sound treatments and a personal approach in the merge of EBM together with Electro-Pop.

– – – : One great new song -the aforementioned “The Lights Are Going Out”, but both new tracks left are less inspiring. Especially “Lunar Lullabye” sounds as a slow running Halloween-pop song.

Conclusion: I was not convinced by the entire work, but the best cuts are truly accomplished and refreshing Electro-Body-Pop songs.

Best songs: “The Lights Are Going Out”, “Just By Wishing – Neuroactive Remix”, “Ghosts On Photos – EP Version”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.huminoida.com / www.facebook.com/huminoida