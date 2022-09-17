Cubic – Exit: Ghent (EP – Alfa Matrix)
Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop. Format: Digital. Background/Info: Second stop in the new EP-series by Cubic is the…
Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Second stop in the new EP-series by Cubic is the Belgian town of Ghent. Franky Deblomme has been exposed to the influences from the town, which got fame during the New-Beat era while famous labels like Music Man Records, R&S impacted him as well. Strangely, I didn’t notice any mention of N.E.W.S. which released great electroclash productions.
Content: The EP features 3 new cuts plus a remix from the previous EP (cf. “Exit: Frankfurt”) by Metroland. Both debut cuts are groovy and definitely into Dance. “Hold On” sounds more minimal-like.
+ + + : I became totally convinced on the third cut; “Hold On” getting us back to the elements of the great “The Cubic Alphabet”-album. Label mates and friends Metroland did a fantastic job remixing “Asteroids”.
– – – : Both debut tracks are okay, but a bit too ‘Dance-commercial’ like to my taste.
Conclusion: The concept is getting increasingly interesting although I definitely preferred the first stop -or exit, in Frankfurt.
Best songs: “Hold On – Monday Mix”, “Asteroids – Metroland Mix Part 1 & 2”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/cubicpromo
