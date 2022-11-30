Motor!k – Odyssey (EP – Ant-Zen)

Genre/Influences: Krautrock.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: After having released three successful albums on Out Of Line the Belgian trio Motor!k strikes back with this four track “Odyssey” released on ant-Zen.

Content: Joeri Dobbeleir, Dirk Ivens and Dries D’hollander are moving on exploring the sonic paths of Krautrock. “Odyssey” clearly sounds like a continuation of previous works although with an extra, and more explicit, Electro touch on top.

+ + + : The songs are short and especially both debut cuts creating a transcendental sensation. The repetitive guitar playing is moving into a crescendo leading the listener into a psychedelic trip or simply trance. They also bring Krautrock alive while adding something extra to the great Ant-Zen label roster.

– – – : I regret the songs aren’t a bit more extended -especially when you feel this hypnotic sensation. The B-side cuts are less convincing.

Conclusion: “Odyssey” sounds like a great and inoffensive trip; music remains the best drug ever and Motor!k is slowly creating an addictive feeling in me.

Best songs: “Drift”, “Odyssey”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/MOTORIKBELGIUM

Label: www.ant-zen.com / www.facebook.com/antzen.official