Motor!k – Odyssey (EP – Ant-Zen)
Genre/Influences: Krautrock.
Format: Digital, Vinyl.
Background/Info: After having released three successful albums on Out Of Line the Belgian trio Motor!k strikes back with this four track “Odyssey” released on ant-Zen.
Content: Joeri Dobbeleir, Dirk Ivens and Dries D’hollander are moving on exploring the sonic paths of Krautrock. “Odyssey” clearly sounds like a continuation of previous works although with an extra, and more explicit, Electro touch on top.
+ + + : The songs are short and especially both debut cuts creating a transcendental sensation. The repetitive guitar playing is moving into a crescendo leading the listener into a psychedelic trip or simply trance. They also bring Krautrock alive while adding something extra to the great Ant-Zen label roster.
– – – : I regret the songs aren’t a bit more extended -especially when you feel this hypnotic sensation. The B-side cuts are less convincing.
Conclusion: “Odyssey” sounds like a great and inoffensive trip; music remains the best drug ever and Motor!k is slowly creating an addictive feeling in me.
Best songs: “Drift”, “Odyssey”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/MOTORIKBELGIUM
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether
Donate Via Wallets
Select a wallet to accept donation in ETH, BNB, BUSD etc..