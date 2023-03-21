Morphose – The Inexplicable Darkness Of Light (Album – Infacted Recordings)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Indie-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Morphose is a German project driven by Christoph Schauer. After having released a few singles featuring guest singers like Sascha Klein (Neuroticfish), Victorija Kukule and Lennart A. Salomon, Morphose is now back on track unleashing this album which rather looks like a mini-album. The previously released singles have been featured plus a few more songs.

Content: Morphose stands for Electro/Indie-Pop where the songs have been accentuated by Electro-Wave melody lines and empowered by guitar parts. It’s a danceable and fully accomplished work featuring great singers injecting extra diversity.

+ + + : I like the diversity of the work but even more the great writing skills of Christoph Schauer. The way the songs have been built up creating an uplifting effect is simply magic. “Spin The Wheel” and “Moveout” both are terrific songs resulting in a true sonic climax but I also have to mention “Beneath It All” for its explicit Indie touch.

– – – : I regret this work is only featuring 6 songs. I want to hear more from Morphose.

Conclusion: This is how modern and efficient Pop music has to sound!

Best songs: “Spin The Wheel”, “Moveout”, “Beneath It All”, “Encounter”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.morphosemusic.com / www.facebook.com/Morphoseproject

Label: www.infacted-recordings.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Infacted-Recordings/124099254321690