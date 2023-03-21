Brigade Enzephalon – Freiheit (Album – Infacted Recordings)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, EBM.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Brigade Enzephalon is a German formation consisting of Kim Hoffmann, Stehen Denny Scheffler and Thomas Winters. This year they released their official debut album featuring eleven songs.

Content: This album stands for the perfect offspring between Dark/Electro-Wave and EBM. The German vocals but especially the growling way of singing might remind you of Till Lindemann (Rammstein). I noticed a few songs empowered with guitar sounds while the songs have been carried by underlying retro-strings.

+ + + : I like the way Brigade Enzephalon have mixed different influences. It doesn’t sound innovative although there’s a refreshing effect. The songs feature cool retro elements. The work reveals multiple cool songs but I have a preference for the harder “Superhelden” featuring a carrying chorus line.

– – – : I can’t say this album brings something new, but who cares when the work is enjoyable.

Conclusion: This work stands for an honest and cool official debut so I’m not surprised they already got a very good response in their homeland.

Best songs: “Superhelden”, “Freiheit”, “Egoman”, “Engel der Lichts”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist:www.brigade-enzephalon.com / www.facebook.com/BrigadeEnzephalon

Label:www.infacted-recordings.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Infacted-Recordings/124099254321690