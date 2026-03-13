March 13, 2026

Moljebka Pvlse – An Expression Of A Poetry That Was Lost (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Zoharum)

Inferno Sound Diaries March 13, 2026
Moljebka Pvlse
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For over a quarter of a century, the Swedish project Moljebka Pvlse has been releasing new material on a remarkably regular basis. Their discography is practically overwhelming, with works appearing on numerous labels and some of them reissued by Zoharum in late 2025.

Their latest release contains only two tracks, each clocking in at over 22 minutes. The first track, in particular, stands out as a benchmark for its ominous atmosphere. It revolves around a repetitive loop that carries a subtle melodic quality, layered with field recordings and dark electronic textures to create a dense Ambient-Drone soundscape. In my opinion, it is a powerful and compelling piece. The second track follows a similar stylistic path but lacks the same intensity and impact.

Overall, the album offers one truly strong composition alongside a second, less inspired effort. (Rating:7).

Listen to “Memories”:

https://zoharum.bandcamp.com/track/memories

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