Moljebka Pvlse – An Expression Of A Poetry That Was Lost (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Zoharum)

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For over a quarter of a century, the Swedish project Moljebka Pvlse has been releasing new material on a remarkably regular basis. Their discography is practically overwhelming, with works appearing on numerous labels and some of them reissued by Zoharum in late 2025.

Their latest release contains only two tracks, each clocking in at over 22 minutes. The first track, in particular, stands out as a benchmark for its ominous atmosphere. It revolves around a repetitive loop that carries a subtle melodic quality, layered with field recordings and dark electronic textures to create a dense Ambient-Drone soundscape. In my opinion, it is a powerful and compelling piece. The second track follows a similar stylistic path but lacks the same intensity and impact.

Overall, the album offers one truly strong composition alongside a second, less inspired effort. (Rating:7).

Listen to “Memories”:

https://zoharum.bandcamp.com/track/memories

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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