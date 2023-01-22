Miseria Ultima – In Colors Of Void (Album – Alfa Matrix)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro, EBM.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: After having released two successful albums on Advoxya Records, Miseria Ultima got an upgrade and signed to Alfa Matrix. The Finnish duo driven by Aleksi Martikainen (vocals) and Kimmo Huhtala (music) first released the EP “Witch Heart Apparition” and now strikes back with songs inspired by mortality, tragic death and how to face these facts.

Content: Miseria Ultima moves on mixing Dark-Electronics and EBM. The dark sphere is carried by melodic choruses and danceable kicks with harsh vocals on top. I also notice a more minimal but danceable cut. This album is now and then reminding me of Centhron.

+ + + : Miseria Ultima don’t reinvent anything but are quite efficient in writing alluring songs. The tracklist gets more interesting during the second part of the work featuring outstanding cuts like “The Underground Cult Of Decadence”, “The Aurora Eyes” and a great bonus cut “Of Whip And Vanquishment”.“The Aurora Eyes” especially stands out a bit from the rest of the tracklist; this is an intelligent, minimal-driven, song with a subtle, cold, melody line. This band definitely deserves to get a wider recognition which they might obtain by being signed to Alfa Matrix.

– – – : Quite surprisingly the previously released EP title song “Witch Heart Apparition” didn’t really catch my attention. The production of the vocals remains pretty similar the entire album long and is maybe an aspect to reconsider on further works.

Conclusion: Miseria Ultima confirms their strong potential revealed at previous works and will be a true revelation for Dark-Electro heads.

Best songs: “The Underground Cult Of Decadence”, “The Aurora Eyes”, “Of Whip And Vanquishment”, “The Arrow Dream”, “Stillborn Promethean”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.miseriaultima.com / www.facebook.com/miseriaultima

Label: www.alfa-matrix.com / www.facebook.com/Alfa.Matrix