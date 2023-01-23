SoftWave – Aspire (EP – SoftWave)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Danish SoftWave duo Catrine Christensen – Jerry Olsen, strike back with a new EP featuring five songs. The tracks have their ‘own vulnerable and meaningful struggle story that seeks to inspire and motivate others to reach new heights.’

Content: SoftWave stands for pure Synth-Pop which is once more illustrated by this work. From catchy, happy-like, passages to more melancholic parts with Catrine’s vocals on top.

+ + + : I appreciate an EP featuring 5 different songs. The tracks are well-crafted and reveal a mature approach. SoftWave is a band that considerably evolved throughout the years. “Supernova” sounds to me as the absolute highlight.

– – – : “Supernova” is a real cool track but the EP isn’t featuring an absolute ‘hit’ what this band is maybe missing to become more recognized.

Conclusion: Enjoyable Synth-Pop music with a cool retro-feeling.

Best songs: “Supernova”, “Thanks You For Breaking My Heart”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.softwavemusic.com / www.facebook.com/SoftWaveMusic