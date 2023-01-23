SoftWave – Aspire (EP – SoftWave)
Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Danish SoftWave duo Catrine Christensen – Jerry Olsen, strike back with a new EP featuring five songs. The tracks have their ‘own vulnerable and meaningful struggle story that seeks to inspire and motivate others to reach new heights.’
Content: SoftWave stands for pure Synth-Pop which is once more illustrated by this work. From catchy, happy-like, passages to more melancholic parts with Catrine’s vocals on top.
+ + + : I appreciate an EP featuring 5 different songs. The tracks are well-crafted and reveal a mature approach. SoftWave is a band that considerably evolved throughout the years. “Supernova” sounds to me as the absolute highlight.
– – – : “Supernova” is a real cool track but the EP isn’t featuring an absolute ‘hit’ what this band is maybe missing to become more recognized.
Conclusion: Enjoyable Synth-Pop music with a cool retro-feeling.
Best songs: “Supernova”, “Thanks You For Breaking My Heart”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.softwavemusic.com / www.facebook.com/SoftWaveMusic
