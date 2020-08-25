Miseria Ultima entering studio in October 2020

The Finnish based dark-electro duo Miseria Ultima (Aleksi Martikainen on vocals and Kimmo Huhtala on synths) will hit the studio to record their third album at the end of October of 2020.

“We have more than enough material ready to begin the recording process of our third album — the new album will offer something new, but also something very old”, says the band.

Dark EBM from Finland

Miseria Ultima was formed in Finland, by Aleksi Martikainen and Kimmo Huhtala in 2016. The music of Miseria Ultima combines EBM and dark electro with some other electronic music ingredients.

After forming Miseria Ultima they recorded the demo “Unfocus” and released it as a digital version in the beginning of 2017. Soon after they were signed by Advoxya Recordsand unleashed the debut album “Phosphor” revealing a mature production driven by dark-electronic influences and melodic leads.

You can check out some of the band’s work below.

