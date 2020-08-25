Post-punk act Bootblacks release ‘Nostalgia Void’ single from upcoming new album on Artoffact Records

(Photo by Katrin Albert) The New York City based act post-punk band Bootblacks have released a new single, “Nostalgia Void”. The song appears on the upcoming Artoffact Records album “Thin Skies”, to be released October 23rd.

About the new single, Bootblacks vocalist Panther Almqvist states: “The person we were in the past often seems unrecognizable. Memories can often seem like scenes from another person’s life. There are moments however when we see ourselves in the present and that we realize that we are summation of the experiences of the past and maybe we haven’t changed as much as we think we have.”

Check out the single below.

“Thin Skies”, Bootblacks’ first album for Artoffact Records, was produced by Jason Corbett of Artoffact labelmates Actors.

Bootblacks The band consists of Panther Almqvist (vocals), Alli Gorman (guitar), Barrett Hiatt (synth) and Larry Gorman (drums). The band has toured North America and Europe, most recently being handpicked by Modern English as direct support for a 2020 North American tour (currently postponed).

So far they released 3 albums: “Fragments” (2017, Manic Depression Records), “Veins” (2016, self-released) and “Narrowed” (2012, self-released).

