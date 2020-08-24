‘Click Interview’ with Cat Rapes Dog: ‘Live-Streams Are Bullshit’

Joel Rydström and Magnus Fransson set up Cat Rapes Dog in 1984. The Swedish duo got world-wide recognition in the 90s. The albums “Maximum Overdrive” (1989) and “God, Guns & Gasoline” (1990), both released on KK Records, rapidly became references. The mix of harsh EBM and a truly punk attitude resulted in legendary hits such as “Motorhead”, “American Dream, “God, Guns & Gasoline” ao. The band went on releasing more albums such as “The Banzai Beats” (mini-album 1991), “Moosehair Underwear” (1993), “Biodegradable” (1995), “The Secrets Of God” (1998) and “People As Prey” (1999). After a long break, the album “Life Was Sweet” (2013) also is the last album of the band. Throughout the years some line-up changes happened; Annelie Bertilsson became an extra member. Later on Joel Rydström got replaced by John Lindqwister while Jonas Avertoft completed the band. Cat Rapes Dog is still doing live shows and is actually busy remastering the early works “Columna Vertebralis” (EP) and both debut albums “Maximum Overdrive” and “God, Guns & Gasoline”. A good reason to get in touch with Jonas to ask him a few questions about the band.

Q: What’s your feeling about the Covid 19 pandemic and its global impact on all artistic activities?

Jonas: I’s an awful situation and it destroys the things you love the most. Live music, meeting friends/family and drinking Absinthe in public… All gigs have been postponed to 2021.

Q: What does Cat Rapes Dog stand for in 2020? Are there further plans and a new album in the make?

Jonas: We’re actually sending demos to each other. Who knows? John is quite busy with his Machinista project.

Q: You’re busy remastering the early works of the band. How does it feel bringing these productions alive

Jonas: You can’t polish a turd they say. But once in a while it works. Great!

Q: Listening back to the song “American Dream” -which was released in 1990 (!), I get the feeling the lyrics still make sense today. How do you look back at this early hit and its content?

Jonas: To own a gun because you are afraid of guns? To protect yourself? That is like trying to scare an atheist with hell.

Q: Cat Rapes Dog was originally set up in 1984! The band went through a few line-up changes (or evolutions), but you’re all involved with the band and music for years now. A lot of things have changed so how do you perceive the (r)evolution in the music scene?

Jonas: Social media/streaming is so much better than before. It’s like flyers that you can distribute worldwide. You can basically organize a tour from your bed if you want to. Sure, sales go down maybe, but you have the world in your hands. Be creative!

Q: I can easily imagine there must be a chemistry between all of you, but probably also moments of disagreement and frustration. How does it all happen(ed)?

Jonas: We know each other quite well. No big dramas. We usually sort it out with wrestling nude or fist fighting.

Q: Cat Rapes Dog is a live band with a great reputation so what do you think about all those artists doing live streams during the pandemic?

Jonas: Anything can happen live. If we’re having fun you might be sure it will be reflected on the audience. Live-streams are bullshit. No magic, no interaction, no, nothing!

Q: What have been the most memorable moments/facts in the band’s history and the most forgettable ones?

Jonas: I can’t remember anything….everything is a blur.

