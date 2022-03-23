Michael Idehall – Serving With Both Hands (EP – Ant-Zen)

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Minimal-Electro.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Over more than ten years Michael Idehall has released an impressive discography. He from time to time moves back to Ant-Zen, this new single/EP being his newest work.

Content: The work features 4 tracks characterized by a sonic fusion of minimal electronic sounds and a slow, Industrial cadence. The opening song even features spooky vocals. The other cuts next reveal a similar sound formula, but without vocals.

+ + + : The opening cut “Conjuring Earth” is a masterpiece. This song sounds even visionary to me for the way the Industrial rhythm has been driven by a slow tempo which totally fits with the irresistible Minimal-Electro sound treatments. The vocals inject an extra dark touch to the work. The other cuts left are similar in their global approach, resulting in an original and fascinating work. The slow cadence makes me think a bit about a kind of Industrial-Dub style.

– – – : You get the best track right at the beginning although the entire EP is worth listening.

Conclusion: Michael Idehall is an extremely prolific artist who never stops to take me by surprise.

Best songs: “Conjuring Earth”, “And Evil Come”, “The Death Card”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/idehall.gbg

Label: www.ant-zen.com / www.facebook.com/antzen.official