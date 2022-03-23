Michael Idehall – Serving With Both Hands (EP – Ant-Zen)
Genre/Influences: Industrial, Minimal-Electro. Format: Digital, Vinyl. Background/Info: Over more than ten years Michael Idehall has…
Genre/Influences: Industrial, Minimal-Electro.
Format: Digital, Vinyl.
Background/Info: Over more than ten years Michael Idehall has released an impressive discography. He from time to time moves back to Ant-Zen, this new single/EP being his newest work.
Content: The work features 4 tracks characterized by a sonic fusion of minimal electronic sounds and a slow, Industrial cadence. The opening song even features spooky vocals. The other cuts next reveal a similar sound formula, but without vocals.
+ + + : The opening cut “Conjuring Earth” is a masterpiece. This song sounds even visionary to me for the way the Industrial rhythm has been driven by a slow tempo which totally fits with the irresistible Minimal-Electro sound treatments. The vocals inject an extra dark touch to the work. The other cuts left are similar in their global approach, resulting in an original and fascinating work. The slow cadence makes me think a bit about a kind of Industrial-Dub style.
– – – : You get the best track right at the beginning although the entire EP is worth listening.
Conclusion: Michael Idehall is an extremely prolific artist who never stops to take me by surprise.
Best songs: “Conjuring Earth”, “And Evil Come”, “The Death Card”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/idehall.gbg
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether