November 10, 2026

Control sets ‘Enemy’ album for November 13 on Ant-Zen

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 10, 2026

Control, the power electronics project of Thomas Garrison, releases the album “Enemy” on November 13, 2026, via Ant-Zen and Raubbau.

Control "Enemy" album cover
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Control, the power electronics and death industrial project of American musician Thomas Garrison, will release the album “Enemy” on November 13, 2026, through Ant-Zen and Raubbau. The six-track record follows Garrison’s work since the late 1990s treating distortion, saturation and volume as deliberate compositional tools.

Tracklist and format for Control’s ‘Enemy’

“Enemy” moves across six tracks from an unsettled opening mood through escalating aggression to a bleaker close: “Imperative,” “Enemy,” “Failed State,” “Tyranny,” “Shutdown” and “War of the Innocence.” The album is mastered by Paul Lavigne at Kontrast Mastering, with layout by Stefan Alt. It is available as a digital album and on 12″ vinyl, each copy pressed in a unique multicoloured blend and including a digital download code.

About Control

Control is the solo power electronics and death industrial project of American musician Thomas Garrison, active since the late 1990s. Garrison’s work under the Control name treats distortion, saturation and volume as deliberate compositional tools, built to create tension and psychological unease across long-form pieces.

“Enemy,” released November 13, 2026, on Ant-Zen and Raubbau, is Garrison’s latest album under the Control name, continuing a catalogue built within the power electronics and death industrial underground.

Support Side-Line

More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)
Why we ask

Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive.

Handled by PayPal.

Tags:

You may have missed

Claudia Uhle of Angelzoom

Angelzoom releases new single ‘Borrowed Light’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 10, 2026
Blac Kolor and Bedless Bones photo collage for "Mimetic Desire"

Blac Kolor and Bedless Bones announce collaborative album ‘Mimetic Desire’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 10, 2026
Tobias Bernstrup portrait for "Love Machines" single

Tobias Bernstrup releases single ‘Love Machines’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 10, 2026
New Order band photo, 2027 U.S. tour announcement

New Order announces March 2027 U.S. tour dates

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 10, 2026
Rosa Damask portrait for "Crygirl" single

Rosa Damask releases new single ‘Crygirl’, shares video

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 10, 2026