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Control, the power electronics and death industrial project of American musician Thomas Garrison, will release the album “Enemy” on November 13, 2026, through Ant-Zen and Raubbau. The six-track record follows Garrison’s work since the late 1990s treating distortion, saturation and volume as deliberate compositional tools.

<a href="https://ant-zen.bandcamp.com/album/enemy" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Enemy by Control</a>

Tracklist and format for Control’s ‘Enemy’

“Enemy” moves across six tracks from an unsettled opening mood through escalating aggression to a bleaker close: “Imperative,” “Enemy,” “Failed State,” “Tyranny,” “Shutdown” and “War of the Innocence.” The album is mastered by Paul Lavigne at Kontrast Mastering, with layout by Stefan Alt. It is available as a digital album and on 12″ vinyl, each copy pressed in a unique multicoloured blend and including a digital download code.

About Control

Control is the solo power electronics and death industrial project of American musician Thomas Garrison, active since the late 1990s. Garrison’s work under the Control name treats distortion, saturation and volume as deliberate compositional tools, built to create tension and psychological unease across long-form pieces.

“Enemy,” released November 13, 2026, on Ant-Zen and Raubbau, is Garrison’s latest album under the Control name, continuing a catalogue built within the power electronics and death industrial underground.

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