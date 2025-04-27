Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The industrial and electronic music compilation series Electronic Saviors will return after a five-year hiatus with “Electronic Saviors Volume 7: ReUnion“, releasing a rremium edition boxset priced at $90.00. The collection, which aims to raise cancer awareness, features 100% new material created specifically for this volume.

The premium edition includes a 4-disc main edition CD, a 2-disc premium CD, a 7-inch vinyl featuring ‘Trade Secrets’ with Chris Connelly and a Red Lokust remix, a personalized autographed postcard, a wristband, and a bumper sticker.

Artists contributing new tracks include 16volt, Acumen Nation, Die Sektor, blackcarburning, Metamorph featuring Stabbing Westward, Negative Format, Out Out, Lead Into Gold, Interface, Xenturion Prime, Ego Likeness, Marc Heal, Red Lokust, Amulet, genCAB, NOIR, Panic Lift, I:Scintilla, Sapphira Vee, Inertia, Hexedene, and others.

About Electronic Saviors

Electronic Saviors is a charity-focused industrial and electronic music compilation series founded by DJ and promoter Jim Semonik in the United States.

The first volume, Electronic Saviors: Industrial Music To Cure Cancer, was released in 2010 following Semonik’s personal battle with cancer. The series continued with Volumes 2 through 6, featuring dozens of exclusive tracks by prominent artists from across the industrial, EBM, synthpop, and electronic scenes.

After a five-year break, the project returns in 2025 with “Electronic Saviors Volume 7: ReUnion”, continuing its legacy of raising funds and awareness for cancer charities.

