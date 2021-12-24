Gutenberg – Coordinate (Album – Ant-Zen)

December 24, 2021 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Abstract, Industrial, IDM. Format: Digital. Background/Info: Japanese project Gutenberg strikes back with a…

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Abstract, Industrial, IDM.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Japanese project Gutenberg strikes back with a new album, which is the second one released on Ant-Zen. Most works have been released on Shouji Sakurai’s own label Faktoria. “Coordinate” has been introduced as a conceptual album around ‘the structure of garments’.

Content: “Coordinate” sounds pretty different to the first album released on Ant-Zen (cf. “Unnecessary Bronze”). The global approach sounds more Experimental and into ‘music concrete’ as Sakurai likes to define his music. It sounds like a controlled overwhelming chaos although some parts are definitely more into Industrial sound treatments, but also darker IDM and Industrial-Techno. Most of the tracks are instrumental edits, but you’ll also notice a few vocals, which are pretty fragmented and more adding an extra effect to the work. 

+ + + : Gutenberg sounds like a sonic labyrinth or a true collage of sounds and noises. The work is pretty versatile and sounds like pure improvisation. I personally prefer the more ‘structured’ and sophisticated passages like the IDM-driven “Flare Hem” and the Industrial-Techno track “Corset’s Fortress”, both tracks being more into the vein of “Unnecessary Bronze”. I also like the early Industrial sounding “Oversized Coating”. It’s also one of the few songs featuring female vocals by Xu who’s more like adding screams to the work than really singing. 

– – – : The work has something versatile and disjointed. The work sounds as a mishmash of influences, which have been brought together in a sonic puzzle. 

Conclusion: I was less convinced by this new album, which is definitely appealing for Experimental minds.

Best songs: “Flare Hem”, “Corset’s Fortress”, “Oversized Coating”.

Rate: 6½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100006219104439 

Label: www.ant-zen.com / www.facebook.com/antzen.official 


