Clan of Xymox share ‘Broken Heart’ / ‘Fire’ single

Clan of Xymox released the single “Broken Heart” / “Fire” on 23 September 2026 via Metropolis Records and Trisol, their first music since “Exodus”.

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Clan of Xymox released the double A-side single “Broken Heart” / “Fire” on 23 September 2026 through Metropolis Records in North and South America and Trisol in Europe. It is the first new music from the darkwave and goth act since their 2024 album “Exodus”.

<a href="https://clanofxymox.bandcamp.com/album/broken-heart-fire" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Broken Heart / Fire by Clan of Xymox</a>

Clan of Xymox co-founder and frontman Ronny Moorings describes “Broken Heart” as “a journey through heartbreak, desire and emotional combustion.” Built on layered synth lines and a steady mid-tempo pulse, the track pairs Moorings’ vocal with lyrics about a relationship that will not fully end; his aim, he says, was “to capture the tension between losing someone and still being consumed by them.”

A music video for “Broken Heart” is scheduled to go online later on 25 September, at 6pm UK time (7pm CET). No further details on “Fire”, the single’s second A-side track, were provided beyond its inclusion alongside “Broken Heart”.

The single arrives as Clan of Xymox continue a run of live dates through the end of 2026, including main-stage slots at WGT-Leipzig and M’era Luna earlier in the year. Upcoming shows run from Italy in early October through Germany, Austria, Hungary, Croatia, Spain, Poland and France in November and December:

2 October – Traffic Club, Rome, Italy

3 October – Lizard Club, Naples, Italy

7 November – Gleis 9, Bochum, Germany

10 November – Strom, Munich, Germany

11 November – Chelsea, Vienna, Austria

12 November – A38, Budapest, Hungary

13 November – Culture Factory, Zagreb, Croatia

21 November – Sala Jerusalem, Valencia, Spain

27 November – Klub CK Wiatrak, Zabrze, Poland

5 December – La Laiterie, Strasbourg, France

About Clan of Xymox

Clan of Xymox formed in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, in 1982, when Ronny Moorings and Anka Wolbert began writing together as students. The pair relocated to Amsterdam and were joined by Pieter Nooten, and the group signed to the British label 4AD in 1985, releasing their self-titled debut album that year and “Medusa” in 1986. Their atmospheric, synth-driven post-punk sound built a cult following across the UK and mainland Europe during this period.

The band moved to PolyGram’s Wing Records for “Twist of Shadows” (1989) and “Phoenix” (1991), shifting toward a more commercial synth-pop direction that incorporated alternative dance elements and brought them US chart exposure. Nooten and Wolbert left after “Phoenix”, and Moorings continued as the band’s sole constant songwriter through a run of independent releases in the early-to-mid 1990s. The group signed to Metropolis Records in North America in 1997 and to Trisol Music Group for European releases from 2009, distribution deals the band has kept ever since.

The resurgence of interest in gothic and electro-industrial rock through the 1990s and 2000s gave Clan of Xymox a renewed audience, and the band has maintained a steady release and touring schedule in the decades since. Their most recent studio album, “Exodus”, arrived in mid-2024, followed by the “Blood of Christ” EP later that year and a 3CD edition of “Exodus” in early 2025. The band’s current touring line-up includes Moorings alongside Mojca Zugna, Mario Usai and Sean Winzer. “Broken Heart” / “Fire” is the group’s first new material since that run of 2024 and 2025 releases, and arrives alongside a fresh round of European festival and club dates through the end of 2026.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com