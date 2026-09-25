Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Conscience, the German electropop and synthpop project of Rüdiger Illg, releases the compilation “Uncharted Vol. 1 (The Singles 2009-2023)” on Echozone on 25 September 2026. It gathers Conscience’s single releases from that period into one set, adds one new song and three new mixes, and presents every track remastered. The label describes a second volume, “Uncharted Vol. 2”, as already in the works.

Despite the plural billing Echozone sometimes gives the project, Conscience remains a one-man operation: Illg writes, plays and produces every track himself at Science2, his home studio in Leeste, Lower Saxony. He formed Conscience in 1991, but “Uncharted Vol. 1” starts its clock at 2009, not at the project’s founding. Echozone explains why: Conscience did not sign a record deal until 1998, with the “Hardware” EP, and that contract proved short-lived. Illg then signed to Echozone, whose own account of the compilation dates that move to around 2008, when “Theatre Of Deception” served as the lead single for the album “Gravity Has Gone”; Side-Line’s earlier research into the project’s Echozone catalogue had put that signing a year later, in 2009. Physical releases stopped soon after over cost, and for years Conscience issued albums and EPs with no accompanying singles at all. That changed with the 2020 album “Sentient”, after which every Conscience album has carried multiple single releases, the run “Uncharted Vol. 1” now compiles.

The compilation follows the single “Explain Everything”, which Echozone issued on 28 August 2026 as an advance taste of the same collection.

About Conscience

Rüdiger Illg founded Conscience in August 1991, working first with a single Yamaha SY22 synthesizer, and has written, played and produced every track since under that name at Science2. He also records as Science O.C.N. and Chaos Network. The project’s first six years produced cassette-only releases traded through the tape network, followed by a first CD in 1998 and a run of CD-Rs through the early 2000s. NewEx Records picked up Conscience in 2007, and Illg signed to Echozone in 2009, a relationship that has produced the bulk of the catalogue since, including the albums “Phases³” (2025) and “Suspended In Time” (2026) and the singles and EPs “Uncharted Vol. 1” now draws its selections from. Guest vocalists across the catalogue have included Colin Angus of The Shamen and Dan Söderqvist of Twice a Man. “Uncharted Vol. 1 (The Singles 2009-2023)” is Conscience’s first compilation to collect that stretch of the catalogue in one release, with a second volume already planned.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com