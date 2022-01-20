Merciful Nuns back with all new album ‘Kvltan ‘, 4 years after their last album ‘Anomaly’

Out on March 18 is the all new Merciful Nuns album “Kvltan”. The first limited first edition is limited to 1,999 copies and comes as a double-CD with an exclusive bonus-CD. “Kvltan” comes four years after their last full time album “Anomaly”.

On this album the band looks at the origins of all earthly existence. Why do we exist? Where do we come from? What was or could be the ‘missing link’ between a simple, indigenous life and the sudden appearance of the first high cultures in Mesopotamia?

The bonus tracks included on the second disc are “The Kvltanians (the greater light)”, “Martian Sirens”, “Council of Kvltan” and “The Kvltanians (the lesser key)”.

Check out the video single “Down Park Hallways”.