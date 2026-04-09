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Clock DVA, the Sheffield post-punk / industrial group, have shared both the DVATION 2026 version and the remastered version of “Sensorium” ahead of the 45th anniversary reissue of “Thirst“, due on June 5, 2026 via The Grey Area of Mute. The reissue is set for limited double thirst-red vinyl, CD and digital release.

Adi Newton says the move from “White Souls in Black Suits” to “Thirst” also coincided with a line-up change: “Between White Souls and Thirst, the guitarist changed from David Hammond to Paul Widger.” And he adds that the material had become “more structured and exact than the improvised works on White Souls.”

The “Thirst” line-up featured Adi Newton, Steven James Turner, Roger Quail, Paul Widger and Charlie Collins. The album was recorded at Jacobs Studios in Surrey and produced by Newton and Ken Thomas, while Neville Brody handled the sleeve design.

Originally released through Fetish on January 24, 1981, “Thirst” was Clock DVA’s second studio album. The 2026 edition expands the original nine-track album with two live recordings from The Lyceum, the single mixes of “4 Hours” and “Sensorium”, and new 2026 versions of both tracks. The reissue was expanded and remastered from the original tapes with input from the surviving Clock DVA members.

<a href="https://clockdva.bandcamp.com/album/thirst-2026-remaster" rel="noopener">Thirst (2026 Remaster) by ClockDVA</a>

Below are the two videos for the previous double tracker “4 Hours”.

‘Thirst’ tracklist

“Uncertain” “Sensorium” “White Cell” “Piano Pain” “Blue Tone” “North Loop” “4 Hours” “Moments” “Impressions of African Winter” “The Opening (Live At The Lyceum)” “Remain Remain (Live At The Lyceum)” “4 Hours (Single Mix)” “Sensorium (Single Mix)” “4 Hours (DVATION 2026 version)” “Sensorium (DVATION 2026 version)”

About Clock DVA

Clock DVA formed in Sheffield in 1978. Adi Newton and bassist Steven “Judd” Turner put together the first line-up with David J. Hammond, Roger Quail and Charlie Collins after Newton’s earlier involvement with The Studs and The Future. The group first issued “White Souls in Black Suits” in 1980 on Industrial Records, then followed it with “Thirst” in 1981.

The 1981 album “Thirst” ran to nine tracks, including “Sensorium” and “4 Hours”. After this album, the band split, while Quail, Collins and Widger later went on to form The Box. Turner died in September 1981.

Newton revived Clock DVA in 1982 with a new line-up that included John Valentine Carruthers, leading to “Advantage” in 1983. He reactivated the project again in 1987, after work with The Anti-Group, and that resulted in “Buried Dreams” (1989), “Man-Amplified” and “Digital Soundtracks” in 1992, and “Sign” in 1993. A further reactivation took place in 2008. In 2024, we covered the “Re-Konstructed (Atom & Scanner remixes)” and the limited vinyl issue of “Re-Konstructed“. We later also covered the T.A.G.C. reissue “Iso-Erotic Calibration” in December 2024, and the 2025 Grey Area of Mute reissue of “White Souls in Black Suits“.

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