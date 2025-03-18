Maze’d drop all new electro metal video ‘Snowflakes’
Out now is the single and video “Snowflakes” from the French electro-metal act Maze’d. You can watch the video below.
Thematically the lyrics attack “the hypocrisy and incoherence of those who oscillate between arrogance and victimization, playing on the metaphor of melting and disappearing.”
Since its formation in Toulouse, France in 2021, Maze’d produced an EP (“Phase One”) and a live album (“MZD Unplugged”). The band is preparing a French tour as well as an international tour for 2025.
