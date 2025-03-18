Sutekh Hexen – Primeval (Digital/CD Album – Cyclic Law / Breath Sun Bone Blood)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Sutekh Hexen has established a strong reputation within a distinct Ambient niche. Over the years, this American project has built an extensive discography, with “Primeval” as its latest opus. Functioning as a collective, Sutekh Hexen frequently collaborates with various musicians and guests, bringing a diverse range of influences into its sound.

On this release, the influences remain multifaceted, blending Dark Ambient and Cinematic elements with touches of Neo-Classical arrangements. The music exudes an overwhelmingly dark atmosphere, immediately evoking the eerie essence of classic horror films. The harsh screams further intensify this haunting soundscape, conjuring the auditory presence of a possessed entity attempting to infect the listener with its malevolence.

Interestingly, the final track stands in stark contrast to the rest of the album, almost serving as an antithesis to its overall tone. Primeval features several standout tracks, making it a fascinating and immersive listening experience. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Moss Skull”:

https://cycliclaw.bandcamp.com/track/moss-skull

Inferno Sound Diaries

