Diagram release new single ‘Sunday Morning’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out via P.U.G Records s the new Diagram single “Sunday Morning”. This is the second single the Berlin-based act lifts from their upcoming album “Short Circuit Control” out April 25. The first single was the recently released “Dub Boy”. You can already check out both tracks below.

On the new single, the band say: “The Sunday comedown, when the sun rays start creeping through the window. The crossroad moment when it is time to decide whether to give in and sleep or keep on going for another round. A recurring theme of the Berlin nightlife.”

<a href="https://diagram.bandcamp.com/album/short-circuit-control">Short Circuit Control by Diagram</a>

About Diagram

Diagram is an electronic music project created by Hákon Aðalsteinsson, a musician originally from Iceland now based in Berlin. Known for his work with neo-psych band The Third Sound and as a live guitarist for The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Aðalsteinsson ventured into electronic music with Diagram. The project’s sound is inspired by the minimalism of artists like Suicide and Chrome, 70s German electronica, and film music by Angelo Badalamenti and John Carpenter, marking a departure from his rock-oriented projects.

Diagram’s discography includes one album, “Transmission Response”, released on May 17, 2019, via Fuzz Club Records. The album features 12 tracks offering a blend of synthy post-punk and atmospheric dream-pop.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)