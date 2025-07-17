Proyecto Mirage – Ashes To Ashes Sparks To Sparks (Digital/CD Album – Hands)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Spanish duo Proyecto Mirage has been active for over a quarter of a century, though in recent years, new releases have become less frequent. It’s been five years since Alicia H. Willen and Francisco Planellas last presented us with new material.

I wouldn’t say you can feel the passage of time, but this album is certainly no copy-paste of their earlier work. The signature minimalism that has always defined their sound remains intact, yet the tracks are now constructed with more pronounced, explicit loops. The result is a brutal, often relentless take on Industrial-Techno. At times, they flirt with the boundaries of Noise; elsewhere, they offer brief moments of reprieve.

Alicia’s voice appears on several tracks, introducing a layer of variation and texture. The latter half of the album grows heavier, driven by pounding beats, but the dark atmosphere and icy textures that surface throughout are equally compelling.

Proyecto Mirage once again proves they’re a vital force in the modern Industrial scene—uncompromising and consistently engaging. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Dust And Fire – Rough Mix”:

https://handsofficial.bandcamp.com/track/dust-and-fire-rough-mix

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

