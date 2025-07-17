July 24, 2025

Proyecto Mirage – Ashes To Ashes Sparks To Sparks (Digital/CD Album – Hands)

Inferno Sound Diaries July 17, 2025
Proyecto Mirage
The Spanish duo Proyecto Mirage has been active for over a quarter of a century, though in recent years, new releases have become less frequent. It’s been five years since Alicia H. Willen and Francisco Planellas last presented us with new material.

I wouldn’t say you can feel the passage of time, but this album is certainly no copy-paste of their earlier work. The signature minimalism that has always defined their sound remains intact, yet the tracks are now constructed with more pronounced, explicit loops. The result is a brutal, often relentless take on Industrial-Techno. At times, they flirt with the boundaries of Noise; elsewhere, they offer brief moments of reprieve.

Alicia’s voice appears on several tracks, introducing a layer of variation and texture. The latter half of the album grows heavier, driven by pounding beats, but the dark atmosphere and icy textures that surface throughout are equally compelling.

Proyecto Mirage once again proves they’re a vital force in the modern Industrial scene—uncompromising and consistently engaging. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Dust And Fire – Rough Mix”:

https://handsofficial.bandcamp.com/track/dust-and-fire-rough-mix

