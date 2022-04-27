Massive Ego – The New Normal (EP – Out Of Line)

Genre/Influences: Wave-Pop, Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Marc Massive and his gang strike back with “The New Normal” featuring five new songs.Unfortunately the band has stopped its activities because of health issues.

Content: The EP is quite diversified, although featuring a familiar Electro/Wave-Pop thread from this British formation. The opening song sounds a bit more Rock-Pop driven but you next will discover a catchy composition mixing power and darkness.

+ + + : Marc Massive first of all is a great and charismatic singer. The vocals have a strong impact on the composition. Massive Ego also has a very personal approach in Electro-Pop music. I can’t find a better description than dark, catchy and also powerful. The last song “Not Without Consequence” is my personal favorite one but I also have to mention “Fake Star” and “Dead Eyes Black”.

– – – : Five cool songs but maybe not an ultimate new hit among this tracklist.

Conclusion: The Massive Ego fans will not be disappointed with this new Dark-Pop work.

Best songs: “Not Without Consequence”, “Fake Star”, “Dead Eyes Black”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.massiveego.co.uk

Label: www.outofline.de / www.facebook.com/outoflinelabel