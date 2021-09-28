Massive Ego are back with all new single ‘You will comply’ – check out the videotrailer

Massive Ego return after a long period of forced isolation, distanced from a pandemic weary society, starved of any interaction with their fellow earthlings with a new single called “You Will Comply” to be released 1st October 2021.

Frontman Marc Massive explains: “The pandemic made us look at ourselves with an introspective eye, and as a band, assess what had gone before, what wasn’t working, what could work better, where we want to go next, and what we want to achieve in this new world. We return with a new line-up, sound, logo and outlook.”

And drummer Oliver Frost adds: “The song is an observation on how we have very little say in our destiny or freedoms at the moment, and before the lynch mobs come for us and we’re accused of being tin-foil hat wearers, the song is not an anti-vaccine statement. We’re at the mercy of our governments. Unable to travel without our DNA/medical details being inputted into an app, we might as well be implanted with microchips. With the rights of protest being lawfully removed, undemocratic and rigged voting in favour of the elite and the UK coming out of the EU it feels like we’re under the thumb now more than ever and this is what You Will Comply is about.”

The single sees original Keyboard player Lloyd Price returning to the band again for the first time in 4 years at the recent HRH Goth Festival shows in the UK.

Here’s the trailer for the new single.