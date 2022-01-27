Massive Ego back with a new EP, ‘The New Normal’, a middle finger to today’s cancel culture and more

Massive Ego is back with a new EP, “The New Normal”, which is out on February 11th on Out Of Line. The 5-song EP will also be released on CD next to being made available digitally.

The new EP comes after a long period of forced isolation, distanced from a pandemic weary society, which is basically ‘the new normal’. The band takes a clear stand in what that meant for people, it suffices to check out the first track “You Will Comply” to know what they mean. The track was also released as a single on the 1st of October.

Marc Massive: “It certainly wasn’t anti-vac as some seemed to think, instead it asked that we remember to question authority instead of being silenced for fear of being coined ‘tin foil hat wearers’ or being shut down by a public that’s quick to jump on those who speak up in today’s cancel culture. The lyrics are ambiguous to open dialogue, and not just accept being under the rule of corrupt Governments, the powerful and global pharmaceutical companies.”

Here’s the video for the opening track.

Other tracks include “Fake Star” which “reflects on an ever-changing night sky overpopulated with Elon Musk’s man-made machines circling above our heads questioning mankind’s interference with the solar system given our track record here on Earth” so Marc adds. Also included is “Dead Eyes Black” revisiting a familiar subject matter for the band. Also this track (and previous single) got the video treatment (by Javier Gallego Escutia).

And the EP is rounded up by the tracks “The Vampires Wife” and “Not Without Consequence”.

The new songs on the EP are characterised by catchy synth-pop melodies, but with a sprinkle of darker 80’s sounds. Not that that 80s links is all that surprising since Marc Massive also made a cameo appearance in the latest video for Duran Duran for their single “Anniversary”.

What’s next for Massive Ego?

Massive Ego has already began working on a new album for 2022 with a new line-up and a returning familiar face in the form of Lloyd Price who was a major contributor to the sound and production of their first album on Out of Line. A fourth new member in the shape of Porl Young comes with a healthy goth-pop history behind him as an ex member of the 90’s UK goth band Rosetta Stone, and guest appearances on tracks by The Mission, bringing a guitar element to the Massive Ego sound ahead of a string of festival appearances in 2022.

The band is expected to play at Plage Noire (Germany 6-7th May), Out of Line Weekender (Germany 12-14th May), Castle Party (Poland 8-10th July) alongside other European festivals to be announced and a European tour later in the year.